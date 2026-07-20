 Mumbai Police Arrest Deported Bangladeshi National Who Allegedly Re-Entered India Via Nepal With Help Of Human Traffickers
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Mumbai Police Arrest Deported Bangladeshi National Who Allegedly Re-Entered India Via Nepal With Help Of Human Traffickers

A Bangladeshi national deported from India in May 2025 was arrested by Mumbai's Kasturba Marg Police after allegedly re-entering the country illegally via Nepal with the help of human traffickers. He had been living in Mira Road-Bhayandar under a concealed identity. Police are now investigating the trafficking network and possible similar illegal entries.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Deported Bangladeshi National Who Allegedly Re-Entered India Via Nepal With Help Of Human Traffickers
Mumbai Police Arrest Deported Bangladeshi National Who Allegedly Re-Entered India Via Nepal With Help Of Human Traffickers | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Bangladeshi national deported from India in May 2025 allegedly re-entered the country through Nepal with the help of human traffickers and was arrested by the Kasturba Marg Police.

The police said the accused had earlier been arrested for illegally residing in India and was subsequently deported to Bangladesh. Within five months, however, he allegedly contacted traffickers who arranged his journey to Nepal, from where he crossed into India illegally before travelling to Mumbai by train.

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The case came to light when the police detained him during patrolling. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed details of the trafficking route used to return to India.

Police said he had been staying with relatives in the Mira Road-Bhayandar area for several months while concealing his identity. Officers verified his biometric details and confirmed that he had previously been deported. The police are probing the trafficking network that facilitated his re-entry. Officials are also examining whether others used the same route to enter India illegally.

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