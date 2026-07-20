Nashik: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Sinnar For Allegedly Living With Forged Indian Identity Documents | Sourced

Nashik: Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Sinnar Police after they were allegedly found living in the town using forged Indian identity documents. During the operation, police seized fake Aadhaar cards, driving licences, SIM cards, debit cards and other documents from their possession.

The action was carried out as part of a special drive launched by Nashik Rural Police to identify suspected individuals and Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the district. The drive was initiated on the instructions of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami, who directed police teams to intensify inspections at hotels, lodges and other locations.

Based on confidential information received on July 17, 2026, Police Inspector Shriram Pawar and his team raided a flat in Shruti Apartment, Pandavnagari, Sinnar, where a man and a woman were allegedly hiding their identities.

During the initial inquiry, the duo identified themselves as Milan Sultan Sardar and Varsha Sultan Sheikh, claiming to be residents of Kolkata, West Bengal. However, the Aadhaar cards they produced appeared suspicious. Their inconsistent answers during questioning raised further doubts, following which they were taken to Sinnar Police Station for detailed interrogation.

During questioning, both allegedly admitted that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police identified them as Milan Sultan Sardar (34) and Borsha Sultan Munir Sheikh alias Shivli Khanam Habibur Rahman Rubel (33).

Police also recovered forged Aadhaar cards, driving licences, SIM cards, debit cards and other documents believed to have been used to establish a false Indian identity. Officials are now investigating how the fake documents were obtained, how long the duo had been staying in Sinnar, and whether others are involved in the network.

Further investigation is underway.