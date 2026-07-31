Speeding Dumper Crushes Auto Near Borivali's Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Woman Driver, Passenger Injured - VIDEO |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that came to light, a high-speed dumper truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali. Visuals of the horrific incident have gone viral on social media.

In the captured visuals, the woman driving the auto-rickshaw is seen badly injured due to the crash. The footage further shows her in a bloodied state.

Mumbai - A high-speed dumper truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali on the road leading towards Mumbai, leaving two people critically injured. The auto driver and a woman passenger seated at the rear sustained serious injuries in the… pic.twitter.com/UHgtRPOULx — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 31, 2026

Crash leaves multiple injured

According to reports, both the auto-rickshaw driver and a woman passenger sustained serious injuries in the devastating accident. Due to the collision, the auto-rickshaw was completely damaged, and traffic was affected for a brief period on the stretch.

Moreover, upon witnessing the accident, chaos erupted at the scene, and local residents immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

Separate highway accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a horrific accident occurred on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway after a Trax jeep carrying a family returning from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crashed into a stationary truck near Pogaon. The impact of the collision left at least eight occupants of the jeep injured.

According to reports, the jeep was carrying around 10 members of a family from the Chalisgaon area in Bhiwandi, who were returning from Mumbai Airport after seeing off relatives travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage. While on their way back, the vehicle met with the accident near Pogaon.

Due to the accident, nearly eight people were injured, of whom four are reportedly in a critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further details into the incident are awaited as the probe continues.

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