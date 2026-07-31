Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Portion Of Kohinoor Apartment Crashes, 3 Injured; Several Feared Trapped As Rescue Operation Continues | Video | X / ANI

Bhiwandi: A major building collapse shook Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city late on Thursday night after a four-storey portion of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Bhandari Compound, suddenly caved in, triggering panic across the neighbourhood. While three persons sustained injuries, authorities fear that several others may still be trapped beneath the debris.

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A multi-agency rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, local police and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) continued through the night as teams worked relentlessly to search for survivors.

*Building Collapses Around 11.30 PM, Residents Rush Out In Panic*

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm when a loud crashing sound echoed through the locality before a major portion of the building came crashing down.

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The sudden collapse sent residents scrambling out of their homes. Nearly two dozen occupants of the adjacent A-Wing managed to evacuate in time, narrowly escaping the disaster. Local residents immediately informed the police and civic authorities, following which emergency response teams rushed to the site.

*NDRF, TDRF, Fire Brigade And Civic Teams Launch Overnight Rescue*

Rescue personnel from the BNCMC Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade, NDRF, TDRF and local police launched an intensive search-and-rescue operation soon after the collapse.

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Poclain excavators and specialised rescue equipment were deployed to remove debris. However, rescue operations have been slowed by incessant rainfall, narrow approach roads and the huge volume of rubble. Despite these challenges, emergency teams continued operations on a war footing throughout the night.

One Body Recovered; Search Continues For Possible Survivors

Rescue personnel from the NDRF and TDRF, assisted by firefighters, police and BNCMC officials, launched an intensive search-and-rescue operation soon after the collapse.

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During the operation, rescue teams recovered one body from beneath the debris. Officials have not yet released the identity of the deceased. The operation is continuing as authorities fear more people may still be trapped under the collapsed structure.

Heavy rainfall, narrow access lanes and the enormous quantity of debris have slowed the rescue effort. Despite these challenges, teams have continued operations on a war footing through the night.

*Column Repair Work Was Reportedly Underway Before Collapse*

Preliminary information suggests that repair work on one of the building's structural columns was underway when the incident occurred. Labourers were reportedly engaged in the repair work before a substantial portion of the B-Wing suddenly collapsed.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be officially established. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed structural and forensic investigation after the rescue operation concludes.

*Building Had Been Served Structural Audit Notice*

According to BNCMC sources, the building was issued a structural audit notice on April 22, 2026, and was subsequently classified under the C-2A category, indicating that the structure required evacuation before major repairs could be undertaken.

Sources further claimed that despite nearly three months having elapsed, the building was neither vacated nor was the prescribed repair process completed.

Municipal sources also alleged that repair work was being carried out without obtaining prior civic permission and without a structural audit by an authorised structural engineer. Instead, repairs were reportedly being undertaken by local masons and labourers. These claims, however, are yet to be officially confirmed.

Municipal records identify the property under House Nos. 1565/0 and 1567/0, registered in the name of a Mumbai-based builder. Sources in the civic body said this building construct 2013, the property also has pending property tax dues of approximately ₹42 lakh.

*Questions Raised Over Presence Of Civic Official Before Collapse*

Photographs accessed by The Free Press Journal purportedly show Ward Committee-4 Assistant Municipal Commissioner Arvind Gugre at the building shortly before the collapse.

However, there is no official clarification regarding the purpose of his visit. Whether his presence was connected to an inspection, repair work or any other official duty remains unclear. The circumstances may become clearer if the matter is examined as part of the official investigation.

*Two Residents Jump From First Floor To Escape*

Two residents Abhay Kumar Yadav and Deepak Kumar Jagdish Yadav escaped by jumping from the first floor after hearing the building collapse. Both survived but suffered fractures in their legs.

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Another resident, Sangeeta Prajapati, also sustained injuries in the incident. All three are undergoing treatment at the IGM Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi.

*Collapse Revives Memories Of 2020 Jilani Building Disaster*

The latest tragedy has once again brought back memories of the devastating Jilani Building collapse in Bhiwandi on September 21, 2020, in which 38 people lost their lives.

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That incident had triggered demands for stringent action against unsafe buildings and better rehabilitation for residents. However, several years later, thousands of families continue to live in ageing and structurally vulnerable buildings across the city.

*1,790 Dangerous Buildings Identified Across Bhiwandi*

The latest collapse has once again highlighted the alarming condition of Bhiwandi's ageing building stock.

According to BNCMC data, 1,444 buildings were declared dangerous in 2025, of which 69 were demolished. Despite these actions, the number of dangerous structures has increased to 1,790 in 2026.

*The civic body's classification includes:*

- 227 C-1 buildings requiring immediate evacuation and demolition.

- 813 C-2A buildings requiring evacuation before structural repairs.

- 516 C-2B buildings where repairs can be undertaken while occupants continue residing.

- 221 C-3 buildings requiring routine repairs.

Ward-wise, the number of dangerous buildings stands at 168 in Ward Committee-1, 446 in Ward-2, 382 in Ward-3, 386 in Ward-4 and 410 in Ward-5.

*Recurring Monsoon Threat Demands Urgent Action*

Residents point out that since 2016, repeated building collapses in Bhiwandi have claimed more than 100 lives, exposing the continuing risks posed by ageing structures.