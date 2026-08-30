Speedboat Fares From Gateway Of India To Alibaug, Elephanta Likely To Drop | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Passengers travelling by speedboat from the Gateway of India to Alibaug and Elephanta could see a slash in fares soon. Current charges range between 600 and 800 per person.

The Centre has responded positively to a demand to reduce the `92.04-per-passenger charge collected by the Mumbai Port Trust from operators of boats using Jetty No. 5 at the Gateway of India. This cost is subsequently reflected in the fares charged to passengers.

Ports Minister Nitesh Rane had met Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and sought a reduction in the charge.

A reduction in the jetty charge would lower operating costs for speedboat operators, which could, in turn, lead to lower passenger fares.

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Jetty charges under review

Jetty No. 5, located opposite the Taj Mahal Hotel, has been developed for speedboats and private yachts.

Traditional wooden boats, meanwhile, continue to operate from Jetty Nos. 1 to 4.

A one-way journey by wooden boat to Elephanta or Alibaug, which takes around 45 to 55 minutes, costs approximately 280 to 300 per passenger.

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Speedboats offer quicker travel

Speedboats can cover the same distance in approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

However, booking an entire speedboat with a capacity of five to 12 passengers can cost between 5,000 and 10,000.

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