Goa Residents Booked For Allegedly Demanding ₹6 Crore Extortion From HoABL Over Housing Project | File Pic

The N M Joshi Marg police have booked two Goa residents for allegedly demanding 6 crore in extortion and forcibly taking 41 lakh from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in connection with its housing project in Goa.

The real estate firm has its head office in Mumbai, and hence a case has been registered here.

Siddhesh Jana Tari and Pritesh Salgaonkar, along with their associates, have been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Bhushan Patil, 39, who works as a liaisoning agent for HoABL. He said he and his colleague Vinod Hire were responsible for obtaining government permissions and ensuring the smooth execution of work related to the ‘One Goa’ project in Bicholim.

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Alleged threats at project site

In the last week of April, Tari and Salgaonkar allegedly visited the project site and started abusing Patil and his colleagues.

When questioned, the duo accused the company of treating local residents unfairly and threatened that they would not allow the project to be completed, according to the complaint.

The duo allegedly claimed that a protest was also being conducted at their behest.

When Patil asked them to clarify their demands, Tari allegedly demanded `3 crore each for himself and Salgaonkar, according to the FIR.

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Payments allegedly made

Since the company maintained that all its activities were legal, its senior management initially refused to pay.

However, fearing disruption to the project, the firm later agreed to pay `10 lakh each to the duo, as per the complaint.

The FIR states that on May 1, the accused allegedly received an installment of `2 lakh each.

They reportedly assured the company that they would not create any further problems.

However, Patil alleged that after some time, both began demanding further payments, claiming that the money was required to be distributed among ‘protesters’.

According to the FIR, the company eventually paid 34 lakh to Tari and 7 lakh to Salgaonkar.

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