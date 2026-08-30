NDPS Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of 3 Accused In NESCO Drug Overdose Death Case | Representational Image

The special NDPS court has rejected the bail pleas of Nitesh Khemlani, students Pratik Pandey and Raunak Khandelwal, who are accused in connection with two 'drug overdose' deaths during a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre.

Two MBA students died and several others were hospitalised following a suspected drug overdose at a techno music concert held on April 11.

Accused seek bail

Seeking bail, Khandelwal claimed there was no material to establish his link with the “unfortunate” deaths.

Similarly, Pandey asserted that those injured and deceased were “habitual to partying and consuming pills”.

Prosecution allegations

According to the prosecution, Khemlani received a huge amount from his brother Nitesh, another key accused, and the money was spent on buying 4,000 MDMA pills overseas.

Pandey had sought pills following demand from his peers and had even received money from them to arrange the contraband, the prosecution argued.

He also distributed the pills to Khandelwal and others, it claimed, adding that the latter further passed on the drugs.

In his defence, Khemlani said he had been unemployed for the past four to five years and had been using his wife’s bank account during this period.

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Court rejects bail pleas

Rejecting their arguments, the court said, “Keeping in mind the active and direct involvement of the applicants in the commission of the said crime in which two young children lost their lives while one was serious on the spot, if they are released on bail then there is every possibility to pressurise the witnesses as well as tampering with the further investigation.”

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