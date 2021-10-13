e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

Speed up COVID-19 treatment bills audit to provide relief to patients: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tells officials

PTI
ANI Photo

ANI Photo

Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday issued instructions to expedite the audit of COVID-19 treatment bills to provide relief to patients.

He said state government officials have been told to increase the number of auditors and complete scrutiny of bills quickly.

Tope issued the instructions after holding a meeting with representatives from Corona Ekal Rehabilitation Committee and Jan Aarogya Abhiyan.

Dr Abhay Shukla, convenor of Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, claimed many hospitals had overcharged COVID-19 patients and their kin.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Surge post-Diwali can’t be ruled out, says Rajesh Tope
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal