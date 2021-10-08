Mumbai: Surge post-Diwali can’t be ruled out, says Rajesh Tope

A day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that congregations during festivals may lead to massive surge in Covid-19 infections, state public health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government cannot completely deny the possibility of a third wave after the festivals.

Tope said the government is increasing the pace of vaccination and focusing on the five-point strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Urging people to adhere to safety protocols, he admitted that the government is concerned about the high positivity rate in 10 districts and high growth in 11 districts. He said the administration has been asked to step up coronavirus management measures.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:53 AM IST