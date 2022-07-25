e-Paper Get App

Special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised for Thane Zilla Parishad employees

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
A special Covid-19 vaccination drive was organized for officials and employees of Zilla Parishad Thane on Monday | Photo: File Image

A special Covid-19 vaccination drive was organized for officials and employees of Zilla Parishad Thane on Monday.

During the drive, Zilla Parishad chairperson Pushpa Patil, vice president Subhash Pawar and chief executive officer Dr Rupali Satpute took a booster dose.

Officers and employees eligible for the first and second doses and booster doses were vaccinated during the special drive.

The special session was initiated by Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Rupali Satpute. About 153 employees were vaccinated during the full-day session.

Pushpa Patil, Thane Zilla Parishad chairperson appealed to all Zilla Parishad employees as well as all eligible citizens of the Thane district to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as early as possible.

During the session, present were district health officer Dr Gangadhar Parge, deputy chief executive officer Dadasaheb Gunjal, district vaccination officer Dr Anjali Chaudhary along with Zilla Parishad officials, officers and employees.

