Mumbai: A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday arrested Indian druglord Tifal Nau Khez alias Tifaley here, the kingpin of an international narco-cartel and one important Afghan link in the illegal trade.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Khez is the kingpin of Delhi-based drug peddler group. Based on directions from his handlers in Afghanistan, he had set up a reconstitution factory in Zakir Nagar area here.

Apart from Khez, the police also arrested Afghani national Ahmad Shah Alokozai whose role was to oversee the safe transportation of heroin to Khez.

The arrested accused persons were produced before a court from where they were sent to the police custody. Police said Khez was arrested in connection with the recovery of heroin from containers in Navi Mumbai. The drugs were imported under the cover of basil seed consignment.

Police said that the consignment originated from Islam Qila, Herat, Afghanistan, and via Bandar Abbas, Iran, reached Mumbai The total recoveries in the ongoing operation now exceed 330 kg, with a street value of about Rs 1,320 crore.