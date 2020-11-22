South Mumbai's B Ward reports just 15 active cases in past one week

In the past one week, only fifteen cases were being reported from the areas of Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar and Sandhurst Road in South Mumbai. These areas fall under the B Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and presently have only 84 active cases, which is the lowest in Mumbai.

Throughout last week, B Ward had reported the number of cases mostly on single digits. On November 15 and 16, only one each case was reported from this ward and on November 17 no case was reported.

"This week, the highest number of cases we recorded in a single day in B Ward was five. Since the past one month, B Ward has reported cases on single digits in most of the days," Dr Sandeep Gaikwad MOH (B ward) told FPJ.

Despite having a number of congested localities, B Ward has the lowest growth rate in Mumbai (0.13 percent) and has a doubling period of 687 days. The areas of Dongri and Bhendi Bazaar are also one of the major commercial hubs of the city which has started functioning in full swing.

Local public representatives have attributed the imposition of strict disciplinary action against those not wearing masks to be a reason why the cases were being controlled.

"If anyone is seen without masks are being fined on spot local representatives are working with the BMC officials together to ensure there is discipline across the ward," said Congress corporator Afreen Shaikh.

Shaikh also informed as B Ward is a market area, shop owners have been strictly instructed to not allow customers in their shops who are not wearing masks.

"B Ward is a smaller in area compared to other municipal wards which is why it becomes easier for us to fine more number of mask violators at one time which also helps in maintaining discipline" stated an official of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department.

Civic officials also attributed the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to be another primary cause of maintaining low case count. Civic health officials also stated that there is a team of medical interns who are regularly monitoring the at risk residents of this ward.