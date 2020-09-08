South Mumbai reports 76 per cent of total malaria cases in city

The island city of Mumbai has 76 per cent of the total malaria cases reported in the city. Presently, a total of 3,099 positive malaria cases have been reported in Mumbai, of which 2,363 cases are from south Mumbai. Most of the cases are being reported from the posh localities of Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel areas.

Civic officials attributed the incomplete real estate projects and the ongoing metro railway works in the island city, behind the numbers of rising malaria cases in these areas.

"Amid the pandemic outbreak, many of the real estate projects got stalled in south Mumbai leading to water stagnation in the pits being dug," Rajan Naringrekar, chief of insecticide department, BMC told FPJ.

Naringrekar explained, those living in the areas of BDD chawl have not returned to Mumbai in last six months. Which is why the chawls are locked from inside and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"During the monsoon, water entered in the houses of BDD chawl. As people are not staying there right now, we are unable to carry out pest control over there which has given a rise in the numbers" Naringrekar stated.

BMC's G south ward covers the areas of Lower Parel, Worli and Prabhadevi. This ward alone has reported 1,055 cases so far.

"In areas like Dhobi Ghat the regular operations are stalled now. Due to this water bodies at these places have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. As most of the people have gone back to their hometowns, the BMC is unable to fumigate such areas completely," said local corporator Samadhan Sarvankar.

BMC leader of opposition and Congress corporator, Ravi Raja suggested that since the cases of malaria and dengue are on the rise amid the pandemic outbreak, the civic body needs to form categorised OPDs in its hospitals.

"Due to fear of Covid-19, people are becoming apprehensive about getting themselves admitted in the hospitals. The BMC can make separate wards for malaria and dengue treatment which will make the treatment process more systematic" Raja told FPJ.