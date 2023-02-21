Sonu Nigam heckling case: Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar says incident was mistake, apologises

Sonu Nigam (left) and MLA Prakash Phaterpekar (right) |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA from Chembur, Prakash Patherpekar's son Swapnil has been accused of heckling singer Sonu Nigam and his team after a concert in the city. Reacting to the same, MLA Prakash said though it was a minor scuffle, whatever transpired was wrong.

After his live concert for Chembur fest, on Monday, Sonu Nigam was heckled by MLA's son Swapnil Phaterpekar for a selfie. A minor scuffle broke out wherein the vocalist's aides were injured.

Speaking to a TV channel, the MLA, defending his son, said that he did not attack the Nigam or his team and it the video very clearly shows it was a mistake. He added that his son did not push them on purpose and said that the incident was wrong and he feels guilty about it. He also apologised.

Sonu Nigam had earlier told media that Swapnil Phaterpekar pushed him down the stage and also hit his aides Hari and Rabbani Khan and injured them.

A case was filed against him under IPC Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on singer's plaint to the police.

