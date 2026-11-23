Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Recalls Vilasrao Deshmukh As The Only Maharashtra Congress Leader Among Rajiv Gandhi's Key Colleagues |

Former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is the only Congress leader from Maharashtra whose name figures in parliamentary leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A journey of love’. She recalls knowing many of Rajiv’s colleagues. “I’d meet them at official gatherings or while travelling with Rajiv. Some of the senior men and women had participated in the freedom struggle, while others had been members of the National Students Union of India or in the Youth Congress, from where they had risen to top party posts,” wrote Sonia. Many of them were popular state Congress presidents who would go on to become chief ministers of important states, she added, while naming Digvijay Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Deshmukh.

Then Deshmukh was among the best CMs; however, years later, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took over and achieved the rare distinction of being the longest-serving CM. Late Ajit Pawar had remarked that he had worked under three chief ministers, but Deshmukh was the best. He lauded the latter's administration as transparent, while hailing him as a mass leader. Deshmukh had a meteoric rise from a sarpanch of a backward village in Marathwada to the CM’s post and even became a Union minister. He saw several agitations during his tenure, but dealt with them so deftly that these protests rarely created a law and order situation. He was among those closest to the Gandhi family in Maharashtra.

Khadse seeks deeper probe into Ajit’s death

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who joined the NCP in the recent past, has called for a deeper probe into the death of party leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Clarity is needed to put all speculation to rest, Khadse asserted. Amid suspicions over the cause of death, Khadse expected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a CBI probe. Pawar was killed in a plane crash near Baramati in January, and since then, there has been a lack of clarity on the cause of the crash. He was one of the most powerful cabinet members of the Fadnavis government. Given Pawar’s clear vision, there was never any kind of confusion whenever he took a decision. NCP women’s wing chief Rohini Khadse has demanded that MLAs cutting across party lines raise the issue in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly. She felt that Pawar was a big leader and the people of Maharashtra had the right to know the cause of his death.

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Fix blame for railway encroachments

Following the intervention of Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the demolition of encroachments on railway land near Prabhadevi has been stopped. The Western Railway had made massive preparations for the drive as if it were a military operation. All the structures were 70 to 80 years old, and people have been staying there for several generations. Vaishnaw must conduct an inquiry to determine when the encroachments came up and fix responsibility. There is no point in blaming innocent people.

Even land belonging to the state government as well as BMC has been encroached upon. Notably, it was found that a plot of land belonging to the civic body had been illegally sold by the land mafia with the full knowledge of local officials. It is high time that the civic chief fixed responsibility on the ward officers and deputy municipal commissioners for protecting BMC land across the city. Else, the day is not far off when the entire city becomes a no man’s land.