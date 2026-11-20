Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging Revives The Joy Of Reading, But Have We Forgotten How To Read A Memoir? | AI

In every crime thriller there is that scene: the accused sits in a bare room. A celebrated cop faces him. A camera records every word. The audience waits for the confession that will settle everything.

A memoir is not that room. A memoir is a life told by the person who lived it. It moves through private rooms, public storms, love, loss, and the quiet choices that no one else fully sees. It is not a daily diary. It is not a political analysis of every event. It is not a confession tape.

Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging: A Journey of Love has become the book of the moment. At the formal launch in Delhi, the publisher’s chief said there are now only three kinds of people in India: those who have bought and read it, those waiting for their copies to arrive, and those who have read it but lack the courage to admit it. The hall, filled with opposition leaders and literary figures, laughed. The line landed because it was true. People are carrying the book on trains. They are clicking pictures with it in bookstores. They are talking about pages that have already circulated widely.

Recently, in a Kolkata bookstore, people stood after buying their copies, holding the book and taking photographs. The bookseller said it has been a long time since a non-fiction title created such a stir. After Arundhati Roy’s latest novel there was a flicker of similar excitement, but that was fiction. This is a political memoir by one of India’s most discussed figures. The sight of readers treating a physical book as something worth carrying and showing is rare enough to feel moving. Reading has always been a niche habit. Shorter attention spans, smaller homes, and shifting lives have made the niche smaller still. When a book brings people back into bookstores, it matters for readers, authors, publishers, and the country.

Sonia Gandhi’s story is a long one. She grew up in a small town in Veneto, Italy. In 1965, as a nineteen-year-old student in Cambridge, she met Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant popular with European and Indian students. A mutual friend introduced them. She has described the meeting as love at first sight. They married in 1968. She moved to India, learned Hindi, adapted to the food and the clothes, and entered the Nehru-Gandhi household. She watched her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, become prime minister, then face the Emergency, then lose power and regain it. She opposed Rajiv’s entry into politics. She opposed his becoming prime minister after Indira’s assassination in 1984. On May 21, 1991, Rajiv was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning in Tamil Nadu. Grief pushed her into public life. She took charge of the Congress Party. She faced open revolt within the party over her foreign origin, led by leaders such as Sharad Pawar. Outside the party, the BJP made her Italian birth a daily political weapon. She had to prove, year after year, that she belonged to India and to its people.

That journey is extraordinary. It is worth telling. The problem lies with sections of readers coming from opposing ideologies (but not restricted to that) and beyond and, of course, the opposition. A political memoir is not expected to be a complete audit of every wrong associated with the party or the government of the day. Readers will find private stories, the texture of family life under constant threat, glimpses of political history, and the author’s own relationships with people across parties. Sonia Gandhi writes about calling Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the 2001 Parliament attack to check on his safety. She later reflects that she went too far in criticising him in the House and should have been more moderate. She writes with respect of Mamata Banerjee and other women who built political careers in a male-dominated world. These are personal observations, not party resolutions.

Critics have focused on what the book does not say, or does not say fully. The Emergency is called a mistake, with much of the blame placed on Sanjay Gandhi and his wife, Maneka Gandhi. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots are described as a tragic and shameful chapter in which the machinery of the government broke down, some Congress workers were involved, and justice has remained elusive. The demolition of the Babri Masjid is treated as a turning point that revealed the growing strength of the BJP and the RSS. Yet, silences remain, and some of them are noticeable. Memory works that way. A memoir selects. It protects. It also reveals through what it chooses to linger on and what it passes over. It is not a court document that must list every charge.

A section of readers, especially those coming from opposition politics, appear to have approached the book as if it were written to apologise for every excess of the Congress years. That expectation will never be met, because that is not the book. This is a book of love. It is the story of a young woman who came from Italy, discovered India, and, step by step, became the longest-serving president of the Congress. It is about discovering a country she had never planned to stay in, about friendships and rivalries, and about the weight of belonging when your birthplace is used against you every day.

A memoir by a political leader should be read to understand that leader’s politics, not to check whether the reader’s own politics are satisfied. Silence is part of memory. A life is not a complete archive. Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging has brought people back to the simple act of buying and holding a book. That is worth celebrating. The harder task is remembering how to read it. It’s a memoir, not an expose on the Congress Party.

Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.