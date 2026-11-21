'Real Owner Of Maruti': Nishikant Dubey Questions Sonia Gandhi's Alleged 50% Stake, Managing Directorship & Links To Sanjay Gandhi's Company | File photo

New Delh: Levelling a series of allegations against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday questioned the Congress leader's ownership, shareholding, and appointment in Maruti-related entities.

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In a post on X, Dubey referred to the company's formation and its alleged links with the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He described Sonia Gandhi as the "real owner of Maruti" and raised questions about her alleged position in the company despite being a foreign national.

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Referring to November 21, 1970, Dubey claimed that Sanjay Gandhi had entered into an agreement with Maruti Technical Services Private Limited, allegedly associated with Sonia Gandhi. He also questioned how the company received government authorisation to manufacture cars in 1968, despite being established in 1970.

"Did you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti? On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi’s Maruti Technical Services Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti. The Maruti company was established in 1970, but it had already received a letter from the Government of India in 1968 authorising it to manufacture cars," Dubey wrote.

The BJP MP further questioned how Sonia Gandhi allegedly became a director of the company in 1970, claiming that the rules of the Government of India did not permit foreign nationals to become directors of Indian companies.

He also raised questions about the nationalisation of banks and alleged that it was intended to facilitate loans to companies associated with Sonia Gandhi.

"In 1969, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi issued a Cabinet order allowing her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi’s company, to manufacture cars? On April 3, 1972, Sanjay Gandhi travelled around the world at the Government of India’s expense for the company? How did Sonia Gandhi become this company’s Managing Director and 50 per cent owner? Under the Government of India’s rules, no foreign national could become a director of an Indian company? How did she become a director in 1970? Wasn’t the nationalisation of banks done solely to provide loans to her companies? Under Haryana government rules at the time, land could not be allotted in a foreign national’s name, yet Sonia Gandhi was allotted land in 1970?", he wrote.

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"How was a private company’s office opened in the Prime Minister’s Office? How did the Prime Minister’s private secretary, Mr Dhawan, become its director? On the Prime Minister’s direct orders, before the company even existed, did all state governments make advance payments to Maruti to build bus bodies? How did government companies supply cement, steel, and coal directly to Maruti without payment?" he continued.

Concluding his post, Dubey said Sonia Gandhi should explain in her book how the company was established without her own investment and alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had handed over the Maruti company to her as a favour.

"If only Sonia ji would explain in her book how she built a large company without investing her own money, and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed her the Maruti company as a favor," he wrote.

The remarks come amid a political controversy surrounding Sonia Gandhi's recently released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which was published on November 10.

The book has triggered a political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with the ruling party accusing Gandhi of attempting to whitewash controversial chapters of her family's political history, including the 1975 Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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