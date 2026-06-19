'Sold-Out People': Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Attack On Rebel MPs - VIDEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a fresh attack on the party's rebel MPs, describing them as "sold-out" people who have become obsessed with money.

While speaking to the media, he said, "These (rebel MPs) are all sold-out people. They have become obsessed with money. They have neither commitment nor loyalty. What else can you expect? Why do you pay attention to them?"

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Further addressing the media, Raut questioned the political background of some of the rebel leaders, asking, "Do you even know where Kishor Patil comes from?"

Raut's remarks came a day after several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs failed to attend the Parliamentary Party meeting convened by the party leadership in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting was called amid growing speculation surrounding ‘Operation Tiger’. According to reports, around six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction are allegedly in contact with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Foundation Day celebrations

Meanwhile, Friday marked the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena. On the occasion, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena put up banners across Mumbai highlighting their respective ideologies and the party's political journey.

Speaking on the foundation day, he said, "Shiv Sena proved doubters wrong, expanded from Mumbai to Delhi in 60 years."

VIDEO | Mumbai: "Shiv Sena proved doubters wrong, expanded from Mumbai to Delhi in 60 years," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on party's 60th foundation day.#ShivSena #ShivSenaUBT



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pF9fmBIqdo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

However, once again, Shiv Sena (UBT) gained attention after its banners reportedly carried a message directed at rebel members of the party, stating, 'Faces of traitors have changed, but our thoughts have not.'

Banners across Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena, banners, posters, party flags, and the Shiv Sena tiger symbol were seen displayed across Mumbai, along the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/jpxFMihgAz — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena also put up banners, posters, party flags, and the iconic Shiv Sena tiger symbol on Foundation Day across several parts of Mumbai, including stretches along the Western Express Highway.

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