‘Society Should Treat Intellectually Disabled Children With Empathy’: Mother Of 19-Yr-Old Epilepsy Patient At Dadar Parsi Colony Gymkhana |

Mumbai: City-based non-profit organisation, Ummeed Child Development Centre, on Sunday held a 'Family Day' for children with disabilities. Held at Dadar Parsi Colony Gymkhana ground, the event aimed to highlight the challenges faced by kids suffering from intellectual disabilities while accessing public spaces. The programme's objective was to foster the need for inclusivity and understanding for these children in society.

Parents Share Concerns On Issue

Aparna Rao, mother of 19- year-old Prerna Nayak who is a cerebral palsy and epilepsy patient, said, “Many places lack wheelchair accessibility, making travelling a challenge. In Mumbai, poor condition of roads poses difficulties for those in wheelchairs, especially for our children.”Talking about the societal attitudes towards special children, she pointed out that they are often viewed as alien and people either stare at them with a strange look or avoid them as if they carry a contagious disease, she said. “It's important to raise awareness that these children shouldn't be looked down upon or pitied. As parents, all we seek is love and empathy for our kids, not sympathy,” she underlined.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deviya, the parent of an 11-year-old boy suffering autism spectrum disorder and ADHD, said, “These kids may look different. People often ask me questions about what's wrong with my kids. We just want to be treated like any other family. People should understand us and our children with kindness.” Another parent Anupam Tiwari was thankful that his daughter Nehal Tiwari, 24, has not faced much difficulty when going out or being in public spaces, so far