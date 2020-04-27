Social distancing: Caged animals happy not to be cynosure of human eyes

Mumbai: As the lockdown has virtually confined Mumbaikars to their homes, making their plight quite similar to those of caged animals in the zoo, one thing is evident. The animals in the zoo are loving it -- not being gawked at by humans each day.

The Lalbaug flyover outside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Zoo), which once used to be jam-packed with vehicles, has been wearing a deserted look for the last one month. Air-pollution levels too have fallen drastically and the chirping of birds is audible for a change.

Byculla Zoo authorities told The Free Press Journal that ever since the lockdown, they can sense that the animals and birds in the zoo are happier. The zoo has an aviary housing more than 100 species of exotic birds. There is a newly built 7,000-sq foot enclosure for exotic animals like, jackals, leopards, sloth bears and a newly procured pair of Royal Bengal Tigers.

"Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the animals are calmer and exhibiting a sense of freedom. They are jumping, playing and always in a good mood," said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

Drogone and Pinto, the leopards could be seen playing inside their enclosure, without a care. Varun and Karishma, the hyenas, were frequently heard howling, while new arrivals Shakti and Karishma, the tigers, too have been royally roaring in exultation, valuing their privacy.

What could be the reason for such natural behaviour despite being caged? The answer is simple. Every day, in the pre-lockdown times, there would be crowds of visitors thronging their cages, staring, pulling faces and teasing them. This made the animals feel vulnerable and restless. But with no such 'intruders' for the past few weeks, the animals feel freer now.

It's not just the terrestrial creatures that are at relative peace. Similar behaviour is being exhibited by their aquatic counterparts too. Apparently, the fishes and other underwater denizens at the Taraporewala aquarium have also been exhibiting a change in behaviour.

Aquarium authorities said the fishes have been more active now and the manner of their movements indicates increased energy levels.

"There are fewer staffers at the aquarium, so the lights are switched off most of the time. This has energised the fishes. Brightness seems to make them scared," said Pulkesh Kadam, curator of the aquarium.

In view of the lockdown, both the zoo and aquarium authorities have also ensured they have sufficient food stockpiled for the animals. At the zoo, authorities have added to their freezer stores, with at least 15 days' worth of food. There are ten carnivores in the zoo which must be fed. But with the abattoirs continuing to be in operation, currently, there are no concerns in this regard.

"We have procured new deep freezers, to store meat for the animals. We have been getting frequent supplies of meat, as essential services continue to be provided. We are also making sure we have enough supply for at least 15 days," said Dr Tripathi.