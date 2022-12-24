Smart makeover for Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on mission mode to beautify city walls!

Smart Makeover in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on mission mode to beautify city walls! | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Think about walls in public places, the immediate things which come to mind are- dirty, dull labelled with illegal posters and splashes of red coloured abstract expressions (stains) generously spitted by paan (betel-nut) eaters.

Stung by the eyesores and unhygienic atmosphere, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are on a mission to artistically transform the walls and corners of public places in the twin-city into an open art gallery. Moreover, the civic administration is keen on theme-based drawings as per the location.

The beautifully painted walls in Mira Bhayandar | FPJ

As judiciary related drawings like gavel, scale of justice and law books adorn the walls in the vicinity of the upcoming court in Mira Road, walls on both sides of the roads leading to rural and coastal areas of Uttan are painted with pictures of marine world and agriculture. Walls in the urban areas are painted with an array of pictures related to saving water, environment, sewage and garbage segregation.

In slum areas the thrust is on matters related to health and hygiene. “The colourful makeover project is not only promoting cleanliness and enhancing the beauty of the twin- city, the vibrant paintings are lined with social awareness messages.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole. The inspiring makeover is also an attempt to enhance the visual character of the twin-city as the civic administration works towards earning the coveted smart city tag. The MBMC has also appealed to more and more citizens and housing societies to participate in the project by managing venues closer to them and offering volunteer support.

A peacock painting along with other bold & beautiful portraits on the city walls | FPJ