Slap slur: In Bhayandar, Shiv Sena workers beat Narayan Rane’s poster with slippers

Irate over Union minister Narayan Rane for his “slap” remarks against Maharashtra chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray while giving a speech in Raigad district, local Shiv Sainiks led by city chief-Prabhakar Mhatre and municipal corporator- Neelam Dhawan took to the streets in Bhayandar to register their protest.

Shouting slogans against Rane, the Sena protesters beat his posters with slippers and sandals outside the Shiv-Sena shakha in Bhayandar.

The agitators later approached the local police station to lodge FIRs against the minister, accusing him of creating law and order problems by provoking sentiments of Sena members.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:21 PM IST