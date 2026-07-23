Six Passengers Injured After BEST Wet-Lease Bus Hits Divider In Powai; Fresh Questions Raised Over Safety |

Mumbai: Six passengers sustained minor injuries after a BEST wet-lease electric bus crashed into a road divider in Powai on Thursday morning, once again putting the spotlight on the safety record of privately operated buses running under the city's public transport system. The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while BEST officials and accident inspectors launched an inquiry into the incident.

The accident took place at around 11.05 am near Powai Vihar Sankul when the Route A-422/36 bus, operated by Evey Trans from Vikhroli Depot, was travelling towards Bandra Bus Station (West). According to the preliminary report, the driver told officials that he noticed a car approaching from the left side and, while his attention was focused on that vehicle, the bus veered to the right and struck the divider.

Six passengers suffered injuries in the impact. They were identified as Ajay Shinde (21), who suffered an injury near his right eye; Sakshi Pisal (23), who sustained a chin injury; Babar Singh (20), who suffered a lip injury; Manoj Gupta (41), who sustained a forehead injury; Praneeti Mali (25), who suffered a nose injury; and Nadir Shah Chikode (35), who complained of a neck injury. Officials said all the injuries were minor.

The bus conductor shifted the injured passengers to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka for medical treatment on the instructions of the wet-lease depot manager. BEST's command and control centre said accident inspectors, bus inspectors and senior depot officials were rushed to the spot and the hospital for further action. The exact cause of the accident will be established after the investigation.

The latest incident comes at a time when wet-lease buses have been under increasing scrutiny following a series of accidents and technical failures over the past few months. Since May, Mumbai has witnessed multiple incidents involving these buses, including fires, technical breakdowns, collisions and fatal crashes.

Among the most serious incidents was the July 20 accident near the Mankhurd flyover, where a Route 501 wet-lease bus operated by Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions Pvt. Ltd. allegedly lost control, killing one pedestrian and injuring 10 others. BEST later imposed a ₹50,000 penalty on the contractor while police initiated an investigation. Earlier this month, a wet-lease bus in Andheri West rammed into 14 vehicles after the driver allegedly lost control during a turn, leaving several people injured. In another incident in Bhandup, a reversing wet-lease bus trapped a pedestrian before crashing into parked vehicles.

Official data also shows that accidents involving BEST buses continue to remain a concern. Between January and May this year, 413 accidents were reported, resulting in 10 fatalities and 46 injuries. May alone recorded 99 accidents, the highest among the first five months of the year.

The recurring accidents have raised concerns over driver training, vehicle maintenance and operational oversight in the wet-lease fleet, which now forms a significant part of BEST's bus services. While Thursday's crash did not result in any serious injuries, it has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring and improved safety measures to restore public confidence in Mumbai's bus network.If you'd like, I can also make it more investigative with stronger focus on the recurring safety concerns surrounding BEST's wet-lease operations.

No FIR has been registered after a BEST wet-lease electric bus rammed into a road divider in Powai on Thursday morning, injuring six passengers, as none of the injured approached the police with a complaint.

According to the Powai police, a traffic accident diary entry was made after the mishap, which occurred around 11.05 am near Powai Vihar Sankul. The bus was operating on Route A-422 from Vikhroli Depot to Bandra Bus Station (West).

Police said the driver claimed he noticed a car approaching from the left and diverted his attention, causing the bus to veer into the road divider. All six injured passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka for treatment.

BEST officials said the passengers were taken to the hospital by the bus conductor on the instructions of Wet-Lease Depot Manager Kishor Shinde.

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