Mumbai: 7 Injured After BEST Electric Bus Hits Divider In Powai; Driver Says Distracted By Car |

Mumbai: At least seven passengers were injured after a BEST electric bus collided with a road divider in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday morning. The accident occurred while the bus was operating on its scheduled route from Vikhroli Depot to Bandra Bus Station (West).

According to an accident report issued by the BEST Command and Control Centre (Traffic), the incident took place at around 11.05 am near Powai Vihar Sankul on the upward carriageway. The bus, bearing No. 8688, was operating on Route A-422/36 from Vikhroli Depot when the accident occurred.

Driver Says Car From Left Distracted Him

As per the driver's statement, he noticed a car approaching from the left side of the bus while driving. With his attention focused on the approaching vehicle, the bus veered towards the right and rammed into the road divider.

The impact of the collision left seven passengers travelling in the bus injured. They were immediately shifted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka for treatment by the bus conductor on the instructions of Wet Lease Depot Manager Kishor Shinde. BEST officials said the injured passengers received prompt medical attention, although the nature and extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Senior BEST Officials Rush To Spot

Following the accident, senior officials were rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. Acting Bus Inspector No. 097343 from Marol, Accident Inspector No. 73, Kurla Depot Manager Tiwari, Assistant Depot Manager Genge of Marol and Accident Officer T.O.-20 Jadhav were assigned to carry out the necessary inquiry and complete procedural formalities. Wet Lease Officer Kishor Shinde was also directed to visit both the accident site and the hospital to oversee the situation.

The exact cause of the accident will be determined after the completion of the inquiry. Authorities are expected to examine the driver's statement, road conditions and other relevant factors as part of the investigation.

The incident briefly affected traffic movement in the Powai area before the damaged bus was cleared from the road. Further details regarding the condition of the injured passengers are awaited.

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