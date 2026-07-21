BEST Inspection Finds 34% Wet-Lease Buses Had Brake & Steering Defects; 94 Repairs Still Pending After 3 Months | vijay gohil

Mumbai: Following a series of accidents involving BEST's wet-lease buses, an internal inspection has revealed that nearly 34% of the fleet had defects in critical brake and steering systems. While 774 buses have been repaired and returned to service, work on 94 buses is still pending even after three months, raising fresh concerns over passenger safety and the effectiveness of the maintenance process.

Inspection ordered after April concerns by committee member

A report issued on July 17 stated that BEST inspected all 2,553 wet-lease buses after BEST Committee member Nitin Nandgaonkar raised concerns in April over recurring faults in the braking and steering systems. The inspection found 1,684 buses free from technical defects, while 868 buses had serious issues linked to brakes and steering. Of these, 774 buses were repaired and put back on the roads, while repairs on the remaining 94 buses are still underway. Questions have also been raised over whether any penalties have been imposed on the operators for the prolonged delay.

Nandgaonkar questioned whether some of the repaired buses could be the ones involved in recent accidents and said the engineering department has not provided a clear answer. He also asked why repairs on 94 buses have taken more than three months if the defects are being addressed on priority. "If 34% of buses had brake and steering problems, there could be other issues such as clutch and air pressure faults that are being overlooked. That is why accidents are increasing," he said.

BEST officials, however, said all wet-lease operators have been instructed not to ignore any technical defect and to ensure timely repairs before buses are allowed back into service. The findings are likely to intensify scrutiny of the city's wet-lease bus operations amid growing concerns over commuter safety.

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