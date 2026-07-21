NMMC Deploys 30-Member Sanitation Team & Machines To Pandharpur For Ashadhi Pilgrimage Cleanliness Drive | AI

As part of the nationwide "Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao" campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deputed a 30-member sanitation team to Pandharpur to assist in maintaining cleanliness during the Ashadhi pilgrimage.

Two suction-cum-jetting machines also deployed

The team, comprising 30 sanitation workers and two sanitation inspectors, has been deployed for cleanliness operations on July 21 and 22. Two suction-cum-jetting machines have also been sent to support drain cleaning and sanitation work.

During the two-day deployment, the NMMC team will undertake cleaning of the temple premises, major roads, public places, public toilets, and help maintain the city's drainage system to ensure hygiene during the annual pilgrimage that attracts lakhs of devotees.

Team sent under guidance of Commissioner Dr Shinde

The sanitation team has been dispatched under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and is working under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Ajay Gade. Sanitation inspectors Lavesh Patil and Navnath Thombre are leading the team.

The civic body said its sanitation teams have previously assisted in disaster relief and cleanliness drives in Kolhapur, the Konkan region and other parts of Maharashtra. Having earned recognition for its sanitation initiatives at the national level, the NMMC is now contributing to maintaining cleanliness in Pandharpur during one of the state's largest religious gatherings.

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