Navi Mumbai Citizens' Forum Urges NMMC To Restore Belapur Lake & Build New Reservoirs For Water Security | AI

A citizens' forum has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to move beyond awareness campaigns and undertake large-scale rainwater conservation projects, including the restoration of the historic Belapur Hill lake and the creation of new urban reservoirs to strengthen the city's long-term water security.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan needs permanent infrastructure

In a representation submitted to Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, Sajag Nagrik Manch said the Centre's Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain campaign would achieve meaningful results only if it translated into permanent infrastructure capable of capturing and storing the vast quantities of rainwater that currently flow into the sea every monsoon.

The forum has proposed the immediate restoration and expansion of the historic lake on the Sector 8 (Artist Village) hill in CBD Belapur and the construction of another reservoir in the Green Valley area.

It has requested the civic body to execute the projects on priority during the ongoing monsoon to maximise rainwater harvesting.

Morbe Dam dependence exposed after recent water cuts

The representation comes months after Navi Mumbai faced water cuts despite receiving its drinking water from the Morbe Dam.

According to the forum, timely rainfall in July prevented a more severe crisis, exposing the risks of depending on a single water source.

Nature provides water; inability to store is the problem

"The recent heavy rains have shown that nature is providing adequate water. The problem lies in our inability to capture and store the enormous quantity of rainwater that flows into the sea every year," the representation stated.

While welcoming NMMC's initiative to revive abandoned wells and borewells, the forum said restoring natural lakes and creating new reservoirs would offer a more sustainable and long-term solution to the city's growing water challenges.

Scientific survey needed for reservoir locations

It has recommended that NMMC conduct a scientific survey with hydrologists, geologists and environmental experts to identify suitable locations across Navi Mumbai for rainwater reservoirs, retention ponds and other water harvesting structures.

According to the forum, such projects would conserve millions of litres of rainwater, reduce dependence on the Morbe Dam, improve groundwater recharge, replenish wells and borewells naturally, reduce flooding in low-lying areas and enhance the city's resilience to climate change.

The proposal also highlights ecological benefits, stating that permanent water bodies on the Belapur hills would provide year-round water sources for wildlife and birds, helping reduce their movement into residential areas while preserving biodiversity.

The forum has also proposed policy reforms to reduce the use of treated drinking water for non-potable purposes such as gardening, vehicle washing and commercial car-washing.

It has recommended making dedicated borewells mandatory for all housing societies to meet non-potable water requirements, while simultaneously enforcing compulsory rainwater harvesting systems to recharge groundwater and prevent depletion of aquifers.

Copies of the representation have been sent to the Chief Minister, the State Forest Minister, the Water Resources Department, the district collectors of Thane and Raigad, CIDCO, NMMC's Chief Engineer (Water Supply) and the Chief Conservator of Forests, Thane.

Integrated Management of Hill Ecosystems

Environmentalist Kapil Kulkarni criticised the fragmented management of the Belapur, Parsik and Kharghar hill ranges by multiple government agencies.

"Authorities including NMMC, CIDCO and the Forest Department have continued to shift responsibility instead of managing these hills collectively. This has allowed large-scale encroachments. The remaining open spaces should be utilised to create water reservoirs that support wildlife and biodiversity while also serving as nurseries for native tree species. Such an approach would combine water conservation, ecological restoration and urban afforestation into a single long-term strategy," Kulkarni said.

The forum said the proposed reservoirs would help prevent millions of litres of monsoon runoff from flowing into the sea, reduce dependence on the Morbe Dam, improve groundwater levels, recharge wells and borewells, provide perennial water sources for wildlife, mitigate flooding in low-lying areas and promote sustainable urban water management.

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