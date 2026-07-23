After Fatal Dadar Bus Crash, BEST Catches 23 Wet-Lease Drivers Using Mobile Phones While Driving, Launches Major Citywide Safety Crackdown | File Photo

Mumbai: At least 23 wet-lease bus drivers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking were caught using mobile phones while driving in just 18 days, highlighting growing concerns over unsafe driving practices in Mumbai's public transport system. The violations were detected between June 12 and June 30, following the fatal Dadar bus accident that prompted BEST to tighten surveillance.

According to officials, each driver was fined Rs 1,000, while repeat offenders will face double the penalty. A third violation could result in a chargesheet being issued to the concerned wet-lease operator. To curb reckless driving, BEST has now deployed officers and depot staff in plain clothes to travel as passengers on buses and monitor driver behaviour. They will check for mobile phone use, conversations with conductors or passengers while driving, improper seating posture, use of earphones and other distractions that could compromise passenger safety.

The crackdown follows the June 12 Dadar crash, in which a speeding wet-lease electric bus lost control near Plaza Cinema, killing one person and injuring six others. Officials said surprise inspections will continue across all 27 depots, with teams documenting violations and recommending action against both drivers and private operators. The move is aimed at improving road safety and ensuring stricter compliance with driving norms across BEST's wet-lease fleet.