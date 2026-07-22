Mumbai: BEST Set To Revive Stalled Order For 150 Electric Double-Decker Buses After 3-Year Delay

BEST is preparing to revive the long-pending procurement of 150 electric double-decker buses through a revised lease payment proposal | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 22: Mumbai's long-delayed plan to induct 150 electric double-decker buses may finally move forward, with the BEST administration preparing to place a revised proposal before its committee.

The buses have been stuck for nearly three years due to technical and contractual issues, but officials now say the remaining fleet could be delivered once the proposal receives approval.

Proposal Awaits Committee Approval

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi said the undertaking has already received 50 electric double-decker buses under the contract, while the delivery of the remaining 150 buses was held up because of a technical dispute linked to the contract terms.

The matter was referred to the Attorney General for legal opinion. Following this, a technical committee examined the issue and recommended a minor revision in the lease payment per kilometre in line with a notification issued by the Central government.

"We are preparing to place the proposal before the committee after considering all the issues," Sethi said. The proposal seeks a slight increase in the per-kilometre lease payment for the buses. Once the committee approves it, the pending supply of 150 electric double-decker buses is expected to begin.

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Electric Fleet Set To Expand

The induction of the additional buses will significantly strengthen BEST's electric fleet and improve capacity on some of Mumbai's busiest routes. The electric double-decker buses have become popular among commuters for offering higher passenger capacity while producing zero tailpipe emissions.

Their addition is also expected to support the city's efforts to expand sustainable public transport and reduce dependence on conventional diesel buses, especially on high-demand corridors where passenger loads continue to rise.

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