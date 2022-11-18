Six die, two critically injured after car rams into trailer near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | FPJ

At least six persons died and three others including one woman were injured after a car coming from Pune rammed into a trailer near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune expressway around 11.40 pm on Thursday night. Of the three injured, conditions of two of them are critical. They all have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

The driver of the car identified as Machindra Ambore, 38, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and hit the heavy vehicle. He is also in critical condition at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Case of rash driving registered

According to Khopoli police, the driver and eight passengers were in the Ertiga car going from Pune to Mumbai. “All the passengers were traveling by car from different places to Mumbai. When the car reached Dheku village along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the driver lost control of the car and the car collided with an unknown vehicle from behind,” said Shrish Pawar, senior police inspector from Khopoli police station. He added that the impact was so strong that four people who were traveling in it died on the spot. One woman sustained minor injuries and four others were taken to MGM Hospital Kamothe with serious injuries. Meanwhile, one of them died on the way to the hospital and one more died during treatment. The driver and one more passenger are undergoing treatment at the hospital

The deceased were identified as Abdul Rehman Khan, 32, a resident of Ghatkopar, Anil Sunil Sanap, Wasim Sajid Kazi, a resident of Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, Rahul Kumar Pandey, 30, a resident of Kamothe, in Navi Mumbai, Ashutosh Navnath Gandekar, 23, Ashok Dharma Chal, a resident of Andheri(W) in Mumbai and Amirullah Chaudhary. The critically injured persons were identified as Machindra Ambore, the driver, and Deepak Khairal. The only woman travelling in the car identified as Asfia Rais Chaudhary, 25, a resident of Kurla, in Mumbai received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Khopoli police registered a case of rash driving and negligence causing death against the driver of the car under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.

