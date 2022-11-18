Two from Madhya Pradesh killed in Odisha road accident

Representative Image |

Sendhwa/ Berhampur: Two persons from Sendhwa town of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh died in road accident that took place in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the vegetable-loaded vehicle they were seated on smashed against a tree near Kokalaba.

Deceased identified as Dibakar Khaute (40) and Raju (30), said Pradipta Kumar Das, inspector-in-charge of Tarsingi police station and they hails from Sendhwa town.

After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, who arrived in the district on Friday, Das said.