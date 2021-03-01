Sitaram Kunte takes over as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Sitaram Kunte, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch, on Sunday, took charge as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra from the outgoing CS Sanjay Kumar. Kunte will retire in December this year.
Kunte, who had worked as a joint secretary in the Chief Secretary’s office 22 years ago, will be head of the administration in his capacity as the Chief Secretary. Free Press Journal broke the story on Saturday about his appointment.
Kunte told the Free Press Journal, “My priority will be the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination drive, revival of the state economy and timebound implementation of various projects in Maharashtra.” Kunte took over on the eve of the eight-day budget session beginning March 1.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s second budget on March 8. Further, Kunte will be busy coordinating the state government’s efforts to curb the spike in coronavirus cases in 28 of total 36 districts.
