Sitaram Kunte takes over as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Sitaram Kunte, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch, on Sunday, took charge as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra from the outgoing CS Sanjay Kumar. Kunte will retire in December this year.

Kunte, who had worked as a joint secretary in the Chief Secretary’s office 22 years ago, will be head of the administration in his capacity as the Chief Secretary. Free Press Journal broke the story on Saturday about his appointment.