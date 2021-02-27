Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

Previously, Kunte has held various posts, including those of Principal Secretary (Finance), BMC Commissioner, Principal Secretary (Planning) and Development Commissioner and Secretary (Housing).

The incumbent Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar’s term will end on February 28.

Kunte, along with his batchmate and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, were in the fray. Both will retire in December 2021.

Pardeshi, who has left on a foreign assignment after being removed as the BMC commissioner and being posted as the additional chief secretary (urban development) in May 2020, had lobbied heavily for the post. However, according to Maha Vikas Aghadi government sources, Pardeshi’s sudden decision to opt for an overseas assignment went against him.