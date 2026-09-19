SIR 2026: Special Voter Registration Camps Set Across Maharashtra; Check Dates & Other Details Here | AI

Mumbai: Special voter registration camps are being organised across Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls 2026. This gives eligible citizens an opportunity to register as voters and check their names in the draft electoral roll while also seek corrections to their details.

According to information from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, the special camps are being held on September 19, 20, 26 and 27, 2026.

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The initiative is aimed particularly at first-time voters and eligible citizens whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll. Existing voters can also verify their details and submit applications for corrections or other necessary changes.

How can new voters register?

Eligible citizens who have turned 18 can submit Form 6 along with the prescribed documents and declaration to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.

Citizens whose names are missing from the electoral roll can also use Form 6 to seek registration.

During the camps, voters can check whether their names appear in the draft electoral roll and submit the appropriate forms if corrections or amendments to their electoral details are required.

People who have received notices during the SIR process can also submit the required supporting documents at the designated centres.

Forms available with BLOs

Citizens can obtain the necessary forms from their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and submit their applications during the special camps.

Those who prefer the online process can use the Election Commission's digital voter services to search for their names, register as voters and seek changes to existing electoral information.

The special camps are intended to provide an additional opportunity for citizens to resolve voter-registration issues and ensure their electoral details are accurate during the ongoing revision exercise.

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