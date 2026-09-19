AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal & Family Among 110 Served SIR Notices In New Delhi Electoral Roll Revision | ANI

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with four of his family members, has received notices from the Delhi Election Commission as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices were issued to the family under the “Unmapped with Last SIR” category.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, father Gobind Ram Kejriwal, mother Gita Devi and 25-year-old son Pulkit Kejriwal are among those who have been served the notices.

The five family members are part of a group of 110 individuals who received notices in a particular segment of Assembly Constituency 40, which falls within the New Delhi constituency.