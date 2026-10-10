Sion ROB Open For Public? Viral Videos Show Pedestrians, Bikers Using Bridge Before Official Launch |

Mumbai: The long-awaited Sion Road Overbridge (ROB) is yet to be officially opened to the public, but viral videos on social media have shown pedestrians and bikers using the newly reconstructed bridge ahead of its formal inauguration. The bridge is reportedly undergoing final checks and finishing work, while its entrances have now been sealed with barriers by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Viral Videos Show Bridge Used By Locals & Bikers

A video posted on Instagram by content creator Isaac Nazareth shows him walking on the newly paved bridge. He begins the clip by saying, “There's some exciting news for Mumbaikars,” before showing the completed-looking stretch being used by pedestrians.

Nazareth also claimed that the bridge could open within a week, describing it as a crucial connector for commuters travelling between Sion, the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Kurla. He further highlighted the impact of the bridge's closure on Dharavi residents, who have faced difficulties navigating the area during the reconstruction work.

Another video, posted on Instagram by user Aniket Pawar on Thursday, showed a man riding a motorcycle on the newly built bridge, with other bikers and pedestrians also seen using the stretch.

BMC Seals Bridge Entrances With Barriers

However, in the latest update posted early Saturday, Pawar showed the bridge entrances sealed with barriers. “Latest update. The bridge has been closed by the BMC authorities, with welded barriers installed until further notice,” he wrote in the caption. Despite the videos showing people accessing the bridge, there has been no official confirmation of its public opening.

Sion ROB Reconstruction Nears Completion

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the 112-year-old Sion railway bridge is entering its final phase, with the BMC targeting completion of all work by October 15, 2026, nearly four months ahead of the tender deadline.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the site on September 17 and directed officials to expedite the remaining work and open the bridge before the stipulated completion date. The reopening is expected to ease traffic congestion along the Sion-Dharavi-Kurla-LBS Marg corridor, where the bridge's closure has disrupted daily travel for motorists and commuters.

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Old Bridge Declared Unsafe

The old bridge was declared unsafe and is being reconstructed to facilitate the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). The reconstruction is being carried out in accordance with Central Railway's requirements.

While Central Railway is rebuilding the main bridge over the railway tracks, the BMC's Bridges Department is reconstructing and strengthening the approach roads within civic limits in coordination with railway authorities. The entire project is being funded by the Railways.

The new bridge will feature a single span of 54.5 metres and a width of 29 metres. Its reopening is expected to provide major relief to commuters who have been dealing with diversions and traffic congestion since the old structure was closed.

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