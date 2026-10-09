Mumbai: BMC Completes Breakthrough Of 5.8-Km Borivali-Malvani Sewage Tunnel, Project 90 Per Cent Complete

The underground tunnel will strengthen sewage conveyance across Mumbai’s western suburbs and help reduce pressure on the existing sewer network | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: In a significant boost to Mumbai’s sewage management and pollution-control efforts, the BMC has achieved the final breakthrough of a 5.8-km underground sewage tunnel linking Don Bosco School Junction in Borivali with the New Malad Pumping Station in Malvani.

The milestone marks a major step forward in Phase I of the civic body’s Priority Sewer Tunnel Project, which is 90% complete and targeted for completion by July 31, 2027.

Tunnel To Boost Sewage Capacity

Constructed using segmental lining technology, the tunnel has an internal diameter of 3.2 metres and a sewage-carrying capacity of 1,182 million litres per day (MLD). The infrastructure includes five shafts, three drop shafts and six screen chambers.

The project seeks to address chronic overloading of the existing sewer network across Mumbai’s western suburbs, where sewage pipelines struggle to handle current volumes.

Once operational, Phase I is expected to boost sewage-carrying capacity across Dahisar, Borivali, Gorai, Shimpoli and Charkop to 1,136 MLD, easing the burden on the existing sewer network and reducing the risk of sewage overflows.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 30 Structures At Borivali Connector For Coastal Road North Project

Reducing Maintenance Costs And Pollution

The project will also divert sewage currently routed through pumping stations at Gorai, Shimpoli, Charkop and Malad, potentially eliminating the need for these facilities and significantly cutting recurring maintenance and repair costs.

By strengthening sewage conveyance and reducing the burden on the existing network, the project is expected to improve wastewater management and support efforts to curb pollution in Mumbai’s rivers and coastal waters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/