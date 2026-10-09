Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 30 Structures At Borivali Connector For Coastal Road North Project

The BMC’s demolition drive at Borivali Connector has cleared obstructions for the next phase of Mumbai’s coastal road infrastructure project | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: In a key step towards advancing the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project, the BMC’s R North Ward on Friday demolished 30 structures obstructing the western side of the Borivali Connector, clearing the way for the ambitious infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening connectivity along Mumbai’s coastline.

The demolition drive falls under Package F, which covers a 3.47-km elevated corridor between the Gorai and Dahisar interchanges. The operation was conducted under the supervision of civic officials using two Poclain excavators, two JCBs and three dumpers, with five engineers and 20 civic personnel deployed. Police personnel from Maharashtra Housing Board Colony Police Station were also present to maintain security during the operation.

Coastal Road Project Divided Into Seven Packages

The MCRP (North) Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Coastal Road, linked to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, has been divided into seven packages for execution. The 20-km VDLR, costing Rs 16,621 crore, aims to ease traffic congestion in the region.

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Additionally, a 5.6-km elevated road (45 m wide) connecting Dahisar to Bhayandar will be built at a cost of Rs 3,304 crore to further improve traffic flow. Work was set to begin in August 2025 and be completed by December 2028. The project aims to reduce travel time from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes and cut carbon emissions by 55% through fuel savings.

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