Mumbai Infra Update: Sion Bridge Reconstruction Nears Completion, BMC Pushes To Fast-Track Byculla-JJ Flyover Link

BMC is accelerating two major bridge projects in Sion and Byculla to ease congestion and improve traffic movement across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The long-awaited reconstruction of the Sion railway bridge is moving into its final phase, with the BMC targeting completion of all works by October 15, 2026—nearly four months ahead of the tender deadline.

While a crucial new flyover linking Byculla’s Y Bridge with the JJ Flyover is gathering pace, with the BMC pushing for completion ahead of the scheduled May 2028 deadline. Once both bridges open for traffic, it will majorly clear congestion in the area.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected both the project sites on Thursday and directed officials to fast-track the remaining works and open the bridges before the stipulated completion date.

Bridges Expected To Ease Congestion

The reopening of the Sion bridge is expected to ease traffic pressure across the Sion-Dharavi-Kurla-LBS Marg corridor, where the closure has affected daily movement for motorists and commuters.

While the new bridge at Byculla is intended to tackle congestion along the busy Byculla-Nagpada-Mazgaon corridor, particularly around Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Road and adjoining junctions. The new link is expected to improve east-west as well as north-south traffic movement and reduce travel time.

Sion Bridge Reconstruction

The 112-year-old Sion bridge was declared unsafe and is being rebuilt to facilitate the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). The reconstruction is being undertaken as per the requirements of Central Railway.

While the main bridge over the railway tracks is being reconstructed by Central Railway, the BMC’s Bridges Department is rebuilding and strengthening the approach roads within civic limits in coordination with the railway authorities. The entire project is being funded by the Railways. The new bridge will have a 54.5-metre single span and a width of 29 metres.

Central Railway completed concreting of the deck slab on the first 500-tonne girder on August 21, followed by the second girder on August 29. On the western side, reconstruction of the approach road from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg to Sant Rohidas Marg in Dharavi is in its final stage. On the eastern side, Central Railway handed over part of the required land to the BMC on August 25, allowing approach-road work to begin.

Byculla Flyover Gains Pace

The crucial new flyover linking Byculla’s Sitaram Silam Y Bridge with the JJ Flyover, being undertaken under the BMC’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan, has achieved 22% physical progress. It comprises a 230-metre cable-stayed bridge, a 312-metre viaduct and flyover arms connecting the eastern and western sides.

The main structure will have four lanes, while the connecting arms will have one lane in each direction. The western arm will be around 290 metres long, while the eastern arm will extend about 350 metres. RCC and structural stainless steel technology will be used for the structures.

Focus On Traffic Safety

With construction continuing in a densely trafficked part of south Mumbai, Bangar directed officials to give priority to traffic management and road-user safety and minimise inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians during the works.

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The project’s stipulated construction period is 26 months, excluding the monsoon, with completion scheduled for May 2028. The civic administration is now seeking to compress the schedule and deliver the project earlier.

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