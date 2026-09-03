Mumbai Infra Update: Sion Railway Over Bridge Reconstruction Nears Completion, Set To Open By September 30

Work on the rebuilt Sion ROB has entered the final phase, with finishing works underway ahead of its expected completion this month | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The long-awaited Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB) is on the final stretch, with completion expected by September 30. Central Railway (CR) has completed deck-slab concreting on both girders, while work on crash barriers and concrete wearing coats is underway. The BMC is simultaneously fast-tracking reconstruction of the LBS Marg–Sant Rohidas Marg approach road in Dharavi.

ROB Reconstruction Nears Completion

The existing ROB was closed to traffic on August 1, 2024, after being declared unsafe. To minimise inconvenience to local residents, the demolition was carried out in two phases, with the northern section removed first while the southern section remained open to pedestrians.

“Deck-slab concreting on both new girders is complete, while crash barriers and the concrete wearing coat are being completed. The new pedestrian bridge is also operational, and demolition of the remaining portion of the old bridge is complete,” said a senior BMC Bridges Department official.

As part of the approach-road works, the new LBS Marg subway opened on February 20, 2026, while the rebuilt Sant Rohidas Marg subway opened on July 14, 2026. Both are now operational, with approach-road reconstruction progressing.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed officials to ensure high-quality finishing and explore greenery and vertical gardens along the median and both sides of the bridge.

Two Years Of Traffic Disruption

The bridge closure has forced thousands of commuters onto longer routes, worsening congestion in surrounding areas. The 112-year-old ROB is being rebuilt under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2) to facilitate CR’s fifth and sixth additional lines between CSMT and Kurla. CR is rebuilding the main structure within railway limits, while the BMC is strengthening the approach roads.

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Funded by the Railways, the redevelopment is expected to restore a crucial east-west link after two years of disruption. The cost of the project has risen from Rs 42.8 crore to nearly Rs 50 crore following the addition of steel girders and approach road works.

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