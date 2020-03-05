Sion Flyover repair: Phase III from tomorrow, a day after schedule

The third phase of the Sion Flyover repairs will be undertaken by the nodal agency Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) from Friday evening to Monday morning. The repairs were earlier scheduled from Thursday evening, but was reduced considering the ongoing examinations and traffic snarls. The MSRDC will change 16 of the total 160 bearings during the third phase, said officials.

An MSRDC official said, the third phase of the repairs of Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), was to be carried out from March 5 to 9, however, considering the traffic congestion and snarls, the starting period was postponed by a day. However, the work of this phase will be completed as per the schedule.