'Sing For Your Parks 2026': Community Music Event To Highlight Importance Of Mumbai's Green Spaces

Mumbai: A city-based community initiative is once again turning to music and public participation to highlight the importance of public open spaces in Mumbai. The campaign, titled “Sing For Your Parks 2026,” has been announced by Love Your Parks Mumbai (LYPMumbai), a citizens’ group that advocates improved access to and greater use of the city’s parks and green areas.

As part of the initiative, a special Sunday community gathering will be held at Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on March 15, 2026, from 9 am to around 11.30 am. The event aims to encourage residents to reconnect with neighbourhood parks through music, recreation and community interaction.

Founded in 2018 by two mothers concerned about the limited and underutilised public open spaces in Mumbai, LYPMumbai has worked to promote citizen engagement with parks across the city. Through social media campaigns, community activities and collaborations with civic authorities, the organisation has organised more than 250 free events in public parks over the years, said Anca Florescu Abraham of LYPMumbai.

At the upcoming event, members of the LYPMumbai Chorus and their friends will lead a musical session designed to fill the park with songs while residents participate in various outdoor activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring bicycles for a leisurely ride around the park, lay out picnic blankets and take part in activities such as yoga, capoeira, slacklining and badminton.

The programme will also feature book-reading sessions for children, along with a tent-pitching workshop, games and an obstacle course aimed at creating an engaging environment for younger participants. Organisers say the gathering is intended to offer “something for everyone”, including music, storytelling, games and informal conversations, while also promoting family bonding and neighbourhood interaction.

Participants can bring a pre-loved book for a swap, an initiative designed to encourage reading and help attendees connect with fellow participants. Several local groups and community organisations, including Arts by the Bay, are partnering in the event to host activities and reading sessions.

The initiative forms part of the group’s annual performing arts programme, which will bring together residents from different backgrounds to form a community choir. Over several weeks, participants will rehearse and prepare to perform at two free, family-friendly musical events in Mumbai’s parks later this season.

The choir will be led by Mumbai-based musician and voice trainer Petra Misquitta, who has decades of experience as a singer, pianist, flautist and music educator. Misquitta has previously worked with noted composers A R Rahman and Sameeruddin and is widely recognised for her efforts to promote choral music in the city.

Organisers say the initiative is intended not only as a musical gathering but also as a platform for community engagement. They believe activities such as choir singing can build confidence, improve mental well-being and strengthen a sense of belonging among participants.

LYPMumbai has also engaged with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on issues relating to public open spaces. In 2019, the organisation was invited to provide inputs on the city’s open spaces policy, following which the civic body announced extended timings for municipal parks, allowing them to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.

While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed some initiatives, the group says it remains committed to working with civic authorities and citizens to make parks more welcoming and accessible.

