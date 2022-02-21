e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Sindhurdurg: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray launches new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Sindhurdurg: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray launches new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC; see pics | ANI

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray today launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC, Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
