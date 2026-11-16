'Sindhudurg-Mumbai Flight Service Will Not Stop Again': Nitesh Rane Assures Uninterrupted Operations As Chipi Airport Resumes Flights After 2 Years | X / @NiteshNRane

Mumbai: The Sindhudurg-Mumbai flight service resumed on Monday after a gap of nearly two years, providing a fresh impetus to tourism and connectivity in the coastal district. Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane, who attended the inaugural ceremony at Chipi airport, assured residents that the service would continue without interruption.

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The inaugural flight operated by Fly91 was welcomed with traditional dhol-tasha performances, floral greetings and sweets. Rane also cut a cake to mark the occasion and handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger travelling to Mumbai.

Describing the resumption as the fulfilment of former Chief Minister and MP Narayan Rane's long-standing dream, Nitesh Rane said the initiative would help put Sindhudurg on the global tourism map while creating employment opportunities for local youth.

He said Narayan Rane had consistently pursued the revival of the service through correspondence with the Centre and follow-ups with the concerned Union ministries. The state government had also made sustained efforts to address the infrastructure and operational hurdles that had earlier affected flight operations.

According to the guardian minister, facilities related to runway requirements, operating hours, road connectivity, land availability and night-landing arrangements have been addressed over the past two years. These improvements are expected to make it possible for larger airlines to operate from Sindhudurg in the future.

Rane said regional airports require financial support from the government to ensure the continuity of airline operations. The Maharashtra Cabinet had approved a special proposal for the Sindhudurg airport. Even after concerns arose over the validity of the financial provision, the government pursued the matter with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary and secured retrospective Cabinet approval to ensure the service could resume.

Thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Rane said the state government was committed to ensuring that the flight service was not discontinued again.

He appealed to local youth and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities arising from improved air connectivity. Tourism-related businesses, tourist transport services and other facilities should be developed by local residents so that the economic benefits remain within the district, he said.

"Our effort will be to bring Sindhudurg among the state's top three districts in terms of income," Rane said, adding that several development projects would be completed during the remaining three years of the government's tenure.

MLA Nilesh Rane said restarting operations at Chipi airport was challenging due to technical hurdles and competition from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Mopa airports in Goa. He credited Nitesh Rane's efforts for making the revival possible.

MLA Deepak Kesarkar said the resumption of Mumbai connectivity was particularly important for Konkan residents. He added that the service was being operated under the Centre's UDAN scheme, under which passengers receive a subsidy of approximately Rs 3,000 on airfares, making air travel more affordable.

Zilla Parishad president Pramod Kamath, Collector Trupti Dhodmise, Superintendent of Police Dr Mohan Dahikar and other public representatives, officials and local residents attended the inaugural programme.