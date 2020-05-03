Silver lining on Corona cloud: 56 discharged on a single day

Mira-Bhayandar: In what can be termed as a silver lining to the dark corona cloud, the number of active cases came down from 113 to 57 in the twin city, after 56 patients were discharged in a single day from the designated Covid19 hospital in Bhayandar.

The discharge of patients has taken the tally of cured people to 101. Local legislator Geeta Jain along with municipal corporators registered their presence as civic staffers clapped and cheered the cured people who walked out of the hospital on Saturday.

The officials have breathed a sigh of relief as there has also been a significant decline in the number of positive cases recorded by the health department in the past couple of days. Of the total 161 confirmed coronavirus cases, 101 were cured of the illness and discharged from the hospital.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), led by Commissioner Chandrakant Dange, has apparently become the first civic body in the MMR region to discharge such a large number of coronavirus patients on a single day. The patients expressed their gratitude to all corona warriors – mainly the hospital staff for their dedicated efforts.

As a protocol, all the patients will have to be in home quarantine for at least 14 days from the date of discharge. On assessment of the patient’s health, the civic administration will end the quarantine.

As per statistics, a total of 1032 swab samples had been sent for testing, out of which 161 turned out to be positive, 854 negatives while 17 reports were awaited till Saturday afternoon. Three people have succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment.