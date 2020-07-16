Silver lining for Maximum City: Thane, Pune has more COVID-19 active cases than Mumbai

Mumbai no longer has the highest number of active coronavirus cases. Thane and Pune has now overtaken the Maximum City.

Maharashtra health department data on Wednesday showed that Mumbai has 22,773 active COVID-19 active cases, as compared to 23,738 and 34,006 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively.

Mumbai's success has been attributed to higher recovery and stabilisation in the freshly detected COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra's surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, "Thane and Pune are detecting cases in big numbers so a bulk of patients would be under treatment."

"Pune has been seeing massive detections from areas outside city (Haveli block) as well as Pimpri Chinchwad. Once cases stabilise, we see recovery rates going up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,75,640 on Wednesday with the addition of 7,975 new cases, while 233 more patients succumbed to the disease, 62 of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 10,928, the state health department said.

A total of 3,606 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,52,613, it said.

As many as 233 patients died due to the viral disease, taking the toll closer to the 11,000-mark at 10,928, the health department said in a release.

Out of the 7,975 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 4,140 cases, taking its tally to 1,83,900 and the death toll to 7,665.

Of the new infections in the MMR, Mumbai reported 1,374, which increased its total count to 96,474. The financial capitals death toll stood at 5,467.

Pune city reported a rise of 1,345 cases; Kalyan- Dombivli 561; Pimpri-Chinchwad 539; Thane 407; Navi Mumbai 376 and Ulhasnagar registered 230 new patients in a day.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.37 per cent, while the fatality rate slipped to 3.96 per cent from 4 per cent on Tuesday, the department said.

There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 14,08,901 people have been tested for coronavirus across the state so far, the department said.

"The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 275640. Today,newly7975 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly3606 patients have been cured today,totally 152613 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 111801," tweeted state health minister Rajesh Tope.