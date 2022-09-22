e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services; passengers stranded

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Local train services on one of the Central Railway routes in Mumbai were disrupted due to a snag in a signalling system on Thursday morning, officials said.

Some of the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled while some were running late, commuters said.

Due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours.

The snag occurred in the signalling system at Dadar railway station around 6 am.

"Trains are running late on the Main Line from 6 am onwards," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The technical snag was resolved at around 8.30 am, he said.

Some commuters claimed the suburban services on the Central Railway's Main Line, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Thane, Kasara and Khopoli, were running late by at least 30 minutes.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway.

The CR operates 1,810 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.

