Mumbai: Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services; passengers stranded

Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Local train services on one of the Central Railway routes in Mumbai were disrupted due to a snag in a signalling system on Thursday morning, officials said.

Some of the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled while some were running late, commuters said.

Due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours.

Mumbai

-Local trains on central line in the fast lane from Kalyan to CST were halted after a signal issue near Dadar.the issue has been resolved now.trains are running late causing passenger inconvenience



-The problem of signal initiation at Dadar Station attended and resolved pic.twitter.com/GdXMYfvJH2 — Jayprakash Singh ( India Tv ) (@jayprakashindia) September 22, 2022

The snag occurred in the signalling system at Dadar railway station around 6 am.

"Trains are running late on the Main Line from 6 am onwards," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The technical snag was resolved at around 8.30 am, he said.

Some commuters claimed the suburban services on the Central Railway's Main Line, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Thane, Kasara and Khopoli, were running late by at least 30 minutes.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway.

The CR operates 1,810 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.