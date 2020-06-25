Siddhivinayak Trust to start an ICU centre inside a container

The Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust has offered to start an ICU center in a container ay the open space of Jakhadevi Maternity Centre at Prabhadevi.

Secretary of Siddhi Vinayak Trust and Shiv Sena leader, Aadesh Bandekar conducted a ground level inspection at the National Sports Club of India along with Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar.

One of the salient features of this upcoming facility will be that the patient in the ICU will be able to be handled by the doctors from outside by remote control as a result, human interaction could be minimised, inside the facility.

The container will be 20 feet by 10 feet in size and will be equipped with ICU unit in the container, which is 20 by 10 feet in size, and supposedly will have, all the state-of-the-art facilities.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar clarified that this facility will be started elsewhere soon.