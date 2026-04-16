​Shrimad Rajchandra Love And Care Emerges As Top Fundraiser At Tata Mumbai Marathon For 14th Consecutive Year | file photo

​Mumbai: ​Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), the philanthropic wing of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur (SRMD), emerged as the top fundraising organisation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026.

​The achievement marks the 14th consecutive year in which the organisation has secured the ‘Highest Fundraising NGO’ title, reinforcing the sustained commitment to social impact by SRMD, established by spiritual leader Rakeshji to promote the teachings of Jain mystic, philosopher, and poet, Shrimad Rajchandra.

​At the philanthropy awards ceremony held in Mumbai, SRLC announced that it had raised ₹13 crore this year. The funds will support key initiatives, including a centre of excellence dedicated to women’s empowerment and large-scale medical camps serving remote rural and tribal communities. Beyond the financial milestone, the organisation also received recognition across multiple categories, including the highest number of fundraisers, youth leaders, and change-makers, along with the prestigious Elite Level Privilege—the marathon’s top honour.

​Dr Bijal Mehta, trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, said, “Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has inspired us to create real and lasting impact, built not merely through funds, but through people who carry the intent forward."

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​SRLC stated that it is not merely the scale of its fundraising, but the culture it has nurtured over time that they are proud of. Their model, the organisation said, emphasises participation across generations, transforming charity into a shared value rather than a one-time act.

​Stories from this year’s marathon reflect this ethos. From seasoned contributors raising crores to young participants stepping into philanthropy for the first time, the movement continues to expand its reach.

​One example is a young fundraiser who crossed the ₹1 crore mark in her debut year, inspired by earlier participants who began their journeys as children and are now leading contributors. Similarly, the participation of an eight-year-old fundraiser carrying forward a family legacy highlighted the deeply rooted, inter-generational spirit of giving.

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​Leading the individual fundraisers list was Mehta, who earned the title of ‘Change Legend’ after raising over ₹2 crore. Utppal Mehta and Sunit Kothari were also named ‘Change Legends’ with contributions of ₹1.15 crore each, followed closely by Dr Meera Mehta with ₹1.14 crore and Shyam Jasani with ₹1 crore. Sophie Sona Shah was conferred the dual distinction of ‘Change Legend’ and second-highest fundraising young leader, also raising ₹1 crore. In the ‘Change Champion’ category, Reshma Jain contributed ₹31 lakh, while Anyssa Kothari, who was also recognised as the third-highest fundraising young leader, raised ₹25.5 lakh, and Amyra Ashish Sheth raised ₹25 lakh. Aarav Vishal Talsania was named ‘Change Leader’ for raising ₹11 lakh.

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​"What we witness today is the power of lived example. We are proud to work closely with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, United Way of Mumbai, and Procam in creating these ripples of change that grow into waves of meaningful impact driven by a shared purpose,” Mehta added.