'Show An Iota Of Compliance': Bombay HC Summons BMC, Mumbai Police & MPCB Chiefs Over Rising Air Pollution & Firecracker Ban Violations |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday summoned the chiefs of the BMC, Mumbai police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on October 26 to explain their “failure” to curb air pollution and enforce restrictions on bursting firecrackers on public roads.

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Asking the authorities to show an “iota of compliance”, the judges said, “Otherwise file an affidavit that we are helpless and not interested in maintaining or complying with the orders or even concerned for the health of the citizens or we are not going to do anything.”

Observing that Mumbai’s pollution levels were surpassing Delhi’s, the court warned that officials concerned would be held accountable and contempt proceedings initiated if the lapses continued. Citing its detailed directions issued on September 22 and October 15, the court criticised the BMC and MPCB for “failing” to issue basic public notices stating that bursting firecrackers on roads, streets, lanes and footpaths was prohibited.

“The official machinery is extremely slow to act,” the bench observed, directing the BMC and MPCB to publish notices in newspapers and on social media by October 24. The notices must also highlight the harmful effects of firecracker smoke and noise, it added.

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The bench expressed concern that police officers were allegedly unaware of the court’s orders, even as firecrackers were being burst on busy roads and processions were being held without the required permissions. “What is the point in having paper orders?” the judges asked. They directed the police commissioner to ensure that all police station in-charges were informed of the orders and sought an affidavit confirming compliance.

Referring to the pollution crisis affecting lakhs of people, the bench questioned how officials could remain at ease when the situation demanded emergency action. It also cited reports of heavy smog and poor visibility, stressing that public awareness and behavioural change were essential to tackling pollution.

The court further questioned the “lack of effective action” against constructionrelated pollution and illegal dumping, observing that rules and standard operating procedures appeared to exist only on paper.